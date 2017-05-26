May 26 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time( GMT) 29-May-2017 NTS ONGC.NS Oil and Natural Gas Full Year 2017 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Corporation Ltd Analyst Meet 29-May-2017 NTS PGRD.NS Power Grid Corporation of Q4 2017 Power Grid Corporation of India India Ltd Ltd Earnings Release 29-May-2017 NTS LART.NS Larsen & Toubro Ltd Q4 2017 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Earnings Release 29-May-2017 NTS NTPC.NS NTPC Ltd Q4 2017 NTPC Ltd Earnings Release 29-May-2017 NTS COAL.NS Coal India Ltd Q4 2017 Coal India Ltd Earnings Release 30-May-2017 NTS MAHM.NS Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Q4 2017 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)