2 days ago
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
July 14, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 2 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
    
  INDIA EARNINGS
    
 Start Date        Start         RIC      Company                   Event Name
                   Time(GMT)                                        
 18-Jul-2017       NTS           HLL.NS   Hindustan Unilever Ltd    Q1 2018 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017       NTS           KTKM.NS  Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd   Q1 2018 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017       NTS           BAJA.NS  Bajaj Auto Ltd            Q1 2018 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017       AMC           WIPR.NS  Wipro Ltd                 Q1 2018 Wipro Ltd Earnings Release
 

 ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or
NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    
       
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

