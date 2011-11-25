CHANDIGARH, India Nov 25 Allowing foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail is important for India's overall economic growth and in controlling inflation, the country's central bank chief, Duvvuri Subbarao, said on Friday.

India threw open its $450 billion retail market to global supermarket giants late Thursday, approving its biggest reform in years that may boost sorely needed investment in Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)