By Matthias Williams and Nandita Bose
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Jan 10 India formally
eliminated restrictions on foreign investment in its
single-brand retail sector on Tuesday, opening the door to the
likes of Swedish furniture giant IKEA to open stores
in Asia's third-largest economy.
Foreign retailers that want to invest beyond the previous
cap of 51 percent ownership will need to source 30 percent of
their goods from small and village industries, said the
government, which faces five state elections in the next few
months.
Big local retailers cheered the change, which was pushed
through by a government that has struggled to shake off
perceptions of policy drift at a time when economic growth is
slowing and inflation remains above 9 percent.
"This is a welcome move with a clear potential to lift the
general mood in the economy," said Rajan Bharti Mittal, managing
director of Bharti Enterprises, which operates a cash-and-carry
business in partnership with Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Apart from improving consumer choices, the change will help
to make Indian enterprises more efficient by improving access to
global designs, technologies and management practices, he said.
Tuesday's decision did not come as a surprise, although
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's attempts to free up the retail
sector have met fierce political opposition and protests by
small retailers who fear it will kill their livelihoods.
In December, the government suspended plans to open India's
$450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms, backtracking
from one of its boldest reforms in years in the face of the
backlash.
The retreat, within two weeks of the policy being announced,
was seen as another nail in the coffin for Singh's economic
reform programme.
Removing restrictions in the single-brand sector -- which
was announced at the same time as the supermarket policy change
-- was relatively uncontroversial.
SUPERMARKET POLICY ON PAUSE
Single-brand retailers such as Britain's Marks & Spencer
have built a major presence in India, riding an economic
boom that has created a swelling, affluent middle class.
Others, such as IKEA, have said they would only enter the
country when investment restrictions were eased.
Tuesday's announcement may not hasten a policy change in the
supermarket sector, known locally as multi-brand.
Closely watched by the likes of Wal-Mart, France's Carrefour
and Britain's Tesco Plc, such a move remains
politically dangerous for the coalition government.
"The notification was expected because single-brand is less
controversial, as the brand will not compete with a local
retailer," said Bijou Kurien, who heads the lifestyle division
of Reliance Retail, which runs department stores, hyper-markets
and supermarkets.
Reliance, a unit of industrial conglomerate Reliance
Industries, has joint ventures with Marks & Spencer,
U.S. home improvement giant Home Depot and U.S. clothing
chain Diesel, among others.
"Our partners are quite happy and have no plans of a JV
buyout," Kurien added.
Swedish fashion retailer Hennes and Mauritz (H&M),
the world's second largest apparel retailer, said that while
India was an interesting market, it was too early to comment on
any plans it had to open stores.