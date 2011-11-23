NEW DELHI Nov 23 The Indian cabinet will
decide within weeks whether to allow retailers, such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, to operate in the country with a majority
stake, a source in the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The finance ministry has thrown its weight behind a proposal
to open the so-called multi-brand retail sector to foreign
direct investors, a policy change that has been in the works for
years but has snagged on opposition from smaller retailers.
"A decision on the issue is only a matter of weeks (away),"
the source told Reuters, adding, the cabinet may take a decision
as early as next week.
India currently allows 51 percent foreign investment in
single-brand retailers and 100 percent for wholesale operations,
a policy that the world's top retailer Wal-Mart and Carrefour
among others have lobbied to change for years.
In the backdrop of a slowing economy and the government
struggling to shake off an image of policy paralysis, momentum
to open up the multi-brand sector appears to have picked up.
Another government source told Reuters last week that a
decision looked imminent. [ID: nL4E7ML09R]
However, a senior government adviser on Sunday said the
policy still lacked political consensus.
Small shop owners that account for more than 90 percent of
India's $450 billion retail sector oppose the entry of foreign
players, fearing that they will be put out of business.
A group of senior civil servants approved the proposal to
open the sector to foreign players in July, although it
recommended strict local sourcing requirements and minimum
investment levels.
The finance ministry was in favour of such riders, the
source said.
An executive of British retail giant Tesco Plc told
Reuters the company plans to build on its existing tie-up with
India's Tata Group to expand if foreign operators are allowed to
invest in multi-brand retail.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)