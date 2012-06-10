* Supermarket chains face cash crunch, slowing growth
* Decision on foreign investment unlikely before 2014
* Consumption slowdown, high food inflation add to woes
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, June 11 India's largest supermarket
operator, Future Group, is having a clearance sale: its
financial service business and flagship clothing brand are gone,
and more deals are in the pipeline.
Six months after the government backtracked on plans to
allow foreign retail giants such as Wal-Mart Stores and
Carrefour to form joint ventures, cash-starved
domestic chains are selling assets, shutting stores, and scaling
back expansion plans.
It seems improbable that retailers could be in such trouble
in India. They have the world's second-largest population,
increasingly affluent consumers, and limited competition.
But things are tough for supermarkets, a relatively new
business sector in India, with every major chain losing money.
The economy has lost momentum, compounding problems of high food
inflation and low retail prices, and expensive real estate.
Foreign partners would bring experience, expertise and
funds, but many in the industry do not expect a decision on
foreign investment in supermarkets before elections in 2014.
"These companies have realised there is no point standing
still and bleeding more, waiting for the government to act,"
said Debashish Mukherjee, partner and vice-president with
consultancy AT Kearney.
ALTERNATIVE FUNDING
With foreign investment ruled out, many supermarkets, which
account for 70 percent of organised retail in India, are looking
to private equity investors or hitting up their billionaire
owners for more capital as they continue to bleed.
"Foreign private equity firms are in talks with smaller
businesses which are less capital intensive. So this option is
ruled out for the big boys," said an investment banker who did
not wish to be identified.
Last November, after years of delay, the prospect of a
foreign partner appeared tantalisingly close for the domestic
chains. India said foreign supermarket operators would be able
to own up to 51 percent of a joint venture.
Industry euphoria proved short-lived. Under pressure from
ruling coalition allies, the government backtracked in an
embarrassing reversal that has come to symbolise the inability
of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's administration to enact
reforms.
Indian traders and middlemen vehemently oppose allowing
foreign chains into a $450 billion retail industry where 90
percent of sales are made by informal "kirana" stores, which are
generally family run.
Proponents argue the infrastructure and investment that can
be brought by the likes of Wal-Mart would go far to ease
crippling food inflation and a high rate of food spoilage.
"We are going cautious with our expansion plans," said Mark
Ashman, chief executive of Hypercity, the hypermarket arm of
Shoppers Stop, which, like many of its rivals, hopes
to join forces with an overseas retailer once the rules change.
"If foreign direct investment was allowed, the appetite for
expansion for us would certainly be higher," he said.
A SMALLER FUTURE
Future Group, controlled by Kishore Biyani, known as the
father of Indian retail, recently sold control of its financial
services arm Future Capital to private equity firm
Warburg Pincus.
Future, which sells groceries under the Big Bazaar
and Food Bazaar brands, announced the deal days after it sold a
controlling stake in its flagship clothing brand Pantaloon. The
two deals will wipe about $1 billion in debt from its books.
"Our intention is to exit from non-core businesses and focus
on core retail business," a company spokesman said, adding
Future Group aims to be debt-free by the end of the fiscal year
in March 2013.
"Two recent deals are not the last ones from us."
Future is now in talks to sell a stake in its food
processing and manufacturing business to Japan's Lawson Inc
, Japan's No.2 convenience store chain, a source with
direct knowledge said, adding a deal would be finalised soon.
Lawson spokesman Shin Ichikawa said the company was in talks
with several potential partners about entering India, but
declined to name them and said nothing had been decided.
Future Group also plans to exit its insurance joint venture
with Italy's Generali, although a possible deal is
further off, said the source with direct knowledge who declined
to be identified.
SCALING DOWN
As well as selling assets, Future Group, which operates more
than 1,300 grocery stores covering 16.5 million square feet (1.5
million square metres) across its different formats, is also
scaling down growth plans.
The source said the group will only open 2 million square
feet of retail space this fiscal year, instead of a previously
announced 2.5 million square feet (230,000 square metres).
Future is not alone. Aditya Birla Retail has shut 50 of its
More supermarkets and is closing loss-making outlets in Mumbai,
Delhi and Pune to focus on hypermarkets, a company source said.
The company, part of the Birla conglomerate, has also sought
another 3 billion to 4 billion rupees ($55 million-$75 million)
from controlling shareholder Kumar Mangalam Birla, the source
said.
Even mighty Reliance Industries, the conglomerate
controlled by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, has been
unable to make money in retail after six years in the business
and 1,300 stores.
Still, it has no plans for a foreign partner and is pushing
ahead with expansion of its supermarket chains.
"Food and grocery retailers have been suffering in most of
the major markets," said Devangshu Dutta, consultant with Third
Eyesight.
"Many believed India to be insulated, but that's not the
case."