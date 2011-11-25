NEW DELHI Nov 25 Foreign supermarkets
setting up shop in India will have to source 30 percent of their
goods from smaller, local industries, while also needing to make
a minimum investment of $100 million in the country, Industry
Secretary P.K. Chaudhary said on Friday.
The policy will take big strides in beefing up food supply
chains and the riders will not prevent investors from coming
into the market, Chaudhary told Reuters in an interview.
Under fire for a slow pace of reform, Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's embattled government appears to be slowly
shaking off a string of corruption scandals to focus on policy
changes long desired by investors.
Shares in Indian retailers jumped on Friday after the
government opened up the $450 billion supermarket sector to
global giants.
"I don't think the conditions are strict," he said.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)