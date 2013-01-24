NEW DELHI Jan 24 The chairman of Tesco PLC
met India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma, seeking
clarifications on the country's decision to open its supermarket
sector to foreign investors, the Indian government said in a
statement on Thursday.
India threw its doors open to foreign supermarket chains
last year in the teeth of fierce domestic opposition, but
attached strict conditions, including on sourcing, in the
policy.
In a meeting in Davos, Sharma told Tesco Chairman Richard
Broadbent that foreign investors would be provided
"hand-holding" while entering the Indian market, and asked Tesco
to put their concerns about the retail policy in writing, the
statement said.