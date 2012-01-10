UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
NEW DELHI Jan 10 India will likely issue a notification on Tuesday to formally remove restrictions on foreign direct investment in the country's single-brand retail sector, a government source said.
The government agreed in November to raise the investment limit to 100 percent from 51 percent.
(Reporting by Abhijit Neogy: Editing by Ted Kerr)
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
BEIJING, June 13 China upheld strict sales quotas for electrically powered vehicles in a draft regulation issued on Tuesday, ignoring concessions agreed between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month.