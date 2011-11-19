NEW DELHI Nov 19 India's cabinet may
decide by next week to allow chains such as the world's largest
retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc to operate in the country
with a majority stake under strict local sourcing rules, a
senior government source told Reuters.
A draft cabinet note suggesting so-called mult-brand retail
foreign firms could hold up to 51 percent ownership has already
been reviewed, a senior government source said on Friday.
"We have already sent it to the cabinet for their approval,"
the source said, adding that a decision could come next week.
Inadequate road, rail and storage facilities mean
significant logistical hurdles and extra expense in moving farm
and factory goods to Indian consumers, driving up prices
nationwide.
Wholesale inflation in India has remained stubbornly high
for more than a year and is now close to 10 percent despite 13
interest rate rises by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since
March last year.
Small shop owners that account for more than 90 percent of
India's $450 billion retail sector oppose the entry of foreign
players, fearing that they will be put out of business.
India currently allows 51 percent foreign investment in
single-brand retailers and 100 percent for wholesale operations,
a policy that Wal-Mart and Carrefour among others have
lobbied to change for years.
Another government source said the finance ministry had
thrown its weight behind a second proposal to raise the cap on
single-brand retail to 100 percent from 51 percent.
The cabinet note also stipulated businesses would have to
source at least 30 percent of manufactured and processed goods
from local small industries, the Business Standard newspaper
reported on Saturday.
It also said the minimum amount a foreign retailer would
have to invest was $100 million, at least half of which would go
to "back-end" logistics and storage infrastructure.
Those conditions are in line with those first agreed by a
group of senior civil servants in July.
An executive of UK retail giant Tesco Plc told
Reuters on Monday the company plans to build on its existing
tie-up with India's Tata Group to expand if foreign operators
are allowed to invest in multi-brand retail.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams, Abhijit Neogy and Ratnajyoti
Dutta)