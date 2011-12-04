MUMBAI Dec 4 India's government has put
on hold plans to open up its retail industry to foreign
supermarkets, a senior government source said on Sunday,
postponing the landmark reform due to vehement opposition from
both inside and outside the ruling coalition.
The move to allow global giants such as Wal-Mart
into India's $450 billion retail market, the first major
economic reform since Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
graft-riddled term began in 2009, has been met with fierce
opposition from politicians who say it will destroy the
livelihood of millions of small traders.
"This is a pause," a senior government source with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
The leader of the ruling Congress party's biggest ally said
on Saturday that the government had informed her that the policy
would be suspended until a consensus on the issue had been
reached within the ruling coalition.