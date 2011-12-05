* Finance Minister tells opposition FDI plan on hold - govt
* Shares in local retailers slump by as much as 13 pct
* India Inc rounds on fickle govt
(Adds opposition meeting, updates shares)
By Henry Foy
MUMBAI, Dec 5 Shares in Indian retailer
Pantaloon slumped by their biggest one-day percentage drop in
almost a decade on Monday, and business leaders rounded on the
government after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh put on hold a
landmark reform of the country's $450 billion retail industry.
Postponing the reforms -- which some claim will destroy the
livelihood of millions of small shop owners -- is embarrassing
for a government that has failed to pass any big-ticket economic
reforms as it battles corruption allegations and a limp economy.
The policy shift, that would allow big foreign chains such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesco and Carrefour
to own a majority stake in supermarket operations, has
been shelved until Singh can build a consensus behind it.
Singh's chief political fire-fighter, Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee, called opposition leaders individually to
inform them of the decision, which was prompted by widespread
dissent from coalition allies to reforms the government hoped
would attract much-needed investment and tackle inflation.
"(The finance minister) has assured them that FDI in retail
will be kept in abeyance for now in deference to the views
expressed by different political parties," a senior government
source said. "It will be in abeyance until a consensus is built
on the issue."
Mukherjee said he would make a statement on the reform issue
when parliament meets on Wednesday, and not before.
The delay hit shares in local retail firms that had been
expected to benefit from tie-ups with the foreign groups.
Shares in Pantaloon, whose Big Bazaar supermarket
chain is seen as a leading tie-up target, dropped by as much as
13 percent, while Shopper's Stop lost as much as 9.4
percent, and Trent, the retail arm of the Tata Group
conglomerate that already has ties with Tesco, slid as much as 4
percent. The main BSE index was down 0.25 percent.
News the policy was being pushed back emerged at the weekend
when Mamata Banerjee, the firebrand leader of the ruling
Congress party's biggest ally and an opponent of the reform,
said the government had told her the plans would be put on hold
until a consensus was reached.
Business leaders rounded on the government for
flip-flopping.
In an open letter to "the saner sections of Corporate
India", former Hindustan Unilever chairman Ashok
Ganguly and Deepak Parekh, chairman of Housing Development
Finance Corp, said opposing the reform was "to the
detriment of the vast majority".
The opposition demanded an all-party meeting to build a
consensus against the policy shift, and gave no commitment to
end protests that have paralysed parliament and held up major
legislation including a key anti-corruption law.
"In our view, FDI in retail is not in the interest of the
country and should be rolled back," said Ravi Shankar Prasad,
spokesman for the Hindu nationalist main opposition Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP).
"Mr Singh has scored an own-goal by not even seeking out the
support of his own party, never mind allies within the UPA (the
government coalition), before his cabinet took the decision,"
the Hindustan Times wrote in an editorial.
