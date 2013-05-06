* India's $500 bln retail market growing at 20 pct a year
* "License Raj" requires dozens of permits per store
* Licenses often require bribes, along with official fees
* Many retailers hire middlemen to handle backhanders
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, May 5 Hong-Kong entrepreneur Ramesh
Tainwala spent 18 months operating branded clothing retail
stores in India before deciding it was impossible to succeed
without paying bribes.
Tainwala, a 55-year-old expatriate Indian, owns Planet
Retail, which held the India franchise rights for U.S. fashion
labels Guess and Nautica as well as UK retailers
Next and Debenhams. He sold the brands last
September to various Indian businesses.
"Right now it's not possible to do business in India without
greasing palms, without paying bribes," said Tainwala, who is
also luggage maker Samsonite's president for Asia
Pacific and West Asia. Tainwala said he himself refused to pay
bribes to licensing officials, though that could not be
independently confirmed.
India is the next great frontier for global retailers, a
$500 billion market growing at 20 percent a year. For now, small
shops dominate the sector. Giants from Wal-Mart Stores Inc
to IKEA AB have struggled merely for the right
to enter, which they finally won last year.
But a daunting array of permits - more than 40 are required
for a typical supermarket selling a range of products - force
retailers to pay so-called "speed money" through middlemen or
local partners to set up shop.
In interviews with middlemen and several retailers, Reuters
found the official cost for key licenses is typically
accompanied by significant expenses in the form of bribes.
The added cost erodes profitability in an industry where margins
tend to be razor-thin. It also creates risk for companies by
making them complicit in activity that, while commonplace in
India and other emerging markets, is nonetheless illegal.
That creates a handicap for foreign operators such as
U.S.-based Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, and Britain's
Tesco Plc and Marks and Spencer Plc, which
must comply with anti-bribery laws in their home countries even
while operating abroad.
A Wal-Mart spokesperson said the company is strengthening
its compliance programs, part of a global compliance review that
has cost more than $35 million over the last 18 months. IKEA,
which is awaiting final approval to enter India, has started
assessing the market, a spokeswoman said, adding the group has
"zero tolerance" for corruption in any form.
"HARASSED FOR MONEY"
Retail is especially prone to bribery because stores sell
multiple types of merchandise, which in India increases the
number of licenses and permits needed - a legacy of the
so-called "Licence Raj" that was largely dismantled during the
country's early 1990s economic reforms.
The World Bank's Ease of Doing Business survey ranks India
173rd out of 185 countries when it comes to starting a business,
behind Malawi, Niger, Sudan and Guatemala. Transparency
International in 2012 ranked it 94th out of 174 countries on its
corruption table - a fall from 72nd five years earlier.
"Even for a simple thing like putting up signage in front of
your store you are harassed for money," said Tainwala. "There
are many bodies regulating that and the permits needed to set up
one shop are baffling."
The License Raj, he said, substantially increases costs in a
market where sluggish consumer demand, high rentals and a
depreciating currency for over a year have made it hard
for retailers like him to operate profitably. He plans to return
when there is more order in the way business is done.
Ais Kumar, head of the western region for the Food Safety &
Standards Authority of India (FSSA), acknowledged that graft
exists across government ranks and departments. Many government
departments also have staff shortages that cause delays.
"These licenses are required for compliance and safety and
not because the government wants to delay or complicate things
for anyone. It's the law of the land and it must be followed,"
he said, adding the government is striving to put licensing
systems online to streamline the process and make it more
transparent. Checks with three retailers, however, showed the
online forms still need to be physically delivered to the
respective licensing departments.
UNDER THE TABLE
Permits needed to open a store range from the mundane, such
as a trade license, to the petty: lighted shelves require a
separate permit, and even a shop window needs a license.
Want to play music in the store? That requires a license. So
does selling cosmetics or providing valet parking.
A convenience store that sells basics such as milk,
vegetables, cereal, bread, eggs, meat and baby food will require
a minimum of 29 licenses from nearly 20 different authorities,
according to a list of licenses compiled by the Retailers
Association of India and obtained by Reuters.
Those include a food license; a license for sale, storage
and distribution; a food-handler's certificate; a license for
milk products and another for frozen non-vegetarian food. All
those licenses comes from the state-level FSSA, but require
separate applications.
But the FSSA does not give permission for operating freezers
and chillers. That requires a separate license from a municipal
body. Selling baby food requires a permit from a state
Controller of Food and Supply. The state Agriculture Produce
Marketing Committee must give permission to sell vegetables; the
central Directorate of Marketing and Inspection gives permission
to grade and sort those vegetables; the Controller of Rationing
grants licenses for selling essential commodities like rice.
All those licenses need to be renewed, sometimes annually.
The Directorate of Marketing and Inspection declined
comment, while the other departments were not available.
Most of the licenses required can either be done away with
completely or combined into one, said Lalit Agarwal, chairman of
V-Mart Retail. "Every day, you have new licenses added
to the list, but nothing ever gets deleted."
It's not just the red tape of getting those licenses, it's
also the under-the-table money that retailers typically have to
pay on top of the official fees.
In Bandra, a high-end suburb of Mumbai, a state-issued trade
license for a 10,000-square-foot (930 square-meter) store - very
large by Indian standards - officially costs 100,000 rupees
($1,825). But there is an "additional charge" of 1.25 million
rupees ($22,800), according to documents obtained by Reuters
from the Employee State Insurance, Provident Fund and Industrial
Law Practitioners Association of India (EPILPA), which assist
retailers in obtaining permits.
EPILPA said their members, who are consultants, collect the
"speed money" from retailers and pass it on to the government
officials. They act as middlemen who do not take a cut and hence
should not be held responsible for the bribes being paid.
"In India, you don't need to ask retailers if you need to pay
bribes," said Punit Agarwal, CEO of Promart, a mid-sized
multi-brand clothing retailer. "It's known. Here you have a
price tag for everything."
He said his company hires middlemen and pays their fees
because he knows bribes have to be paid, but does not want his
company to get directly involved.
SPEED MERCHANTS
Middlemen sell speed. They provide access to government
officers who can sign off on permits as soon as they are paid.
The middleman negotiates the bribes, thus keeping company
officials from being directly involved.
Take the case of British footwear retailer Clarks. It
entered India through a partnership with Future Group, which
runs the country's largest listed retail entity, Future Retail
. Clarks has hired consultants and, according to one of
them, is negotiating with municipal officials for a 365-day
license that would allow it to open three of its five stores in
Mumbai every day of the year.
For each of the three stores, the company was asked to pay
60,000 rupees ($1,100) per officer for the eight officers
involved in its case - a total of 500,000 rupees ($9,100) per
store, said Oovesh Sarabhai, of Atlas AVA Consultants, who is
working with Clarks to secure the licenses. The official fee is
about 6,000 rupees ($110) per store, he said.
The government officials involved in issuing the license
declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Future and Clarks
declined to comment.
A senior Clarks official, who declined to be identified,
confirmed the company had applied for a 365-day license for the
three Mumbai stores in January 2012 and received notifications
from the government related to this, but has so far failed to
receive the licenses. "It's stuck because of the bureaucracy,"
the official said.
No high-level official dealing with licenses ever accepts a
bribe directly, said Raichand Jiwani, owner of Emkay Consultancy
Services, who is a member of EPILPA and helps several top Indian
retailers to procure licenses. Officials use subordinates to
collect the money and only from trusted people. The payment is
then shared by junior and senior officers and up the
bureaucratic chain.
"The nexus runs far deeper than just a few corrupt officials
at the local level," said Jiwani, noting that if a retailer
approaches an official directly he will not be told about the
bribe, but his papers will take months to be approved.
IS INDIA WORTH IT?
While India holds vast promise for retailers, with its
growing spending power and rising middle class, most local
supermarket chains lose money due to low prices, poor supply
chains and high rents. Wal-Mart has said it aims to turn a
profit in 10 years, something it hasn't managed in China after
12 years.
Tainwala thinks India offers miniscule retail returns for
the massive investment of time and energy that is needed. Fast
expansion requires paying speed money, he said.
Tainwala recalls he was asked to pay either a 22,000 rupee
($400) monthly fee to have signage outside his store in Mumbai's
plush Atria mall, or a 2,000 rupee ($36) bribe every month to
circumvent it. He said he chose to pack up rather than bribe the
municipal officials needed to get his signs approved.
"My people said we have to close the stores, and we decided
to do that," he said. "You get excited about the Indian middle
class but then you wonder - is it really worth it?"