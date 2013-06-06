MUMBAI, June 6 Foreign supermarkets entering
India must invest in new supply chain infrastructure, such as
warehouses and cold-storages, rather than buying existing
assets, the government said on Thursday in a clarification of
rules announced last year.
The government allowed global supermarket operators to enter
India in September, and stipulated at the time that at least 50
percent of the investment made by the foreign company must be in
supply chain infrastructure.
However, it was not clear at that stage whether the
investment would have to be in new facilities or whether
existing assets could be purchased.
The government's clarification could encourage global
retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Carrefour
and Tesco to set up retail stores in India.
So far, the country has not received any applications from
foreign supermarket groups to open retail outlets.
The government said investments in the supply chain and
logistics networks could be made in any Indian state,
irrespective of whether the state supports the entry of foreign
retailers.
Several Indian states oppose moves to allow foreign
supermarkets to open retail outlets, and the government
announced the policy amid heavy political opposition.
The government also said global retailers have to source 30
percent of their processed goods, not including fresh produce,
from small industries and will only be allowed to sell these
goods through retail stores, and not wholesale outlets.