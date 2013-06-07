(Adds comments from retailers, details on new rules, background
on retail law)
MUMBAI, June 7 New rules requiring foreign
supermarkets to set up their own warehouses and stores in India
are likely to further delay the entry of companies like Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, increase costs and hurt cash-strapped local
retailers eager to partner with foreign companies.
India allowed foreign chains to enter the country to set up
retail stores in September 2012, but ambiguities in the policy
means that so far, no foreign company has applied to the
government for permission to set up shop in the $500 billion
industry.
Under the new rules, the government late on Thursday said
global supermarket operators cannot acquire existing assets of
Indian companies and said the initial mandatory $100 million
investment to set up supply chain infrastructure and stores must
be new.
That means any existing supply chains, including those owned
by a domestic retailer that a foreign company might look to buy,
will not count towards the $100 million minimum.
"In a nutshell this will delay everybody's plans," said
Devangshu Dutta, who heads retail consultancy Third Eyesight in
Bangalore. "Companies like Wal-Mart, Tesco can acquire
assets later on but not initially and that means more time to
start their operations," he said.
A spokeswoman for a joint venture between Wal-Mart and
India's Bharti Enterprises said the company was studying the
government's clarification on retail rules. Bharti Walmart Pvt
Ltd is a wholesale joint venture started in 2007.
Indian companies such as Future Retail Ltd, which
runs the Big Bazaar hypermarkets, Shopper's Stop Ltd,
which runs Hypercity, and Trent Ltd with its Star
Bazaar hypermarkets, are all open to selling stakes in their
operations to foreign partners in an effort to access funds
required for expansion.
"These rules are disappointing and will delay our plans,"
said the chief executive of an Indian retail firm who did not
wish to be named. "It will make it difficult to do business, but
obviously this is not the end of the road," the executive said.
Shares in Future Retail fell as much as 3.4 percent on
Friday after the announcement. Trent and Shoppers Stop remained
flat on low volumes.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Matt Driskill)