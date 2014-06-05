* Announcement may be made as part of federal budget
* Opening up of online retail to benefit Amazon, eBay
* India allows foreign online retailers to own 100 pct of
marketplace business
(Adds details of Modi's meeting with officials, reported trip
to US paras 6, 11-12)
By Nandita Bose and Rajesh Kumar Singh
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 5 India could allow
global online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc to sell
their own products as early as next month, removing restrictions
that have held back competition in one of the world's biggest,
and most price-sensitive, retail markets.
The decision, likely to be announced in or alongside the
budget, is one of the first tangible signs of economic reform by
the business-friendly government of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, who was sworn in 10 days ago.
The move could allow the government to circumvent political
opposition to opening up India's $500 billion retail sector to
global retail giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Four people privy to discussions within the government told
Reuters that officials believed a more robust online retail
sector would spur manufacturing and consumption, helping revive
an economy that has grown at below 5 percent for two years, the
longest period of sub-par expansion since the late 1980s.
"Most stakeholders support FDI (foreign direct investment),"
said a senior government official, referring to e-commerce. "We
have pitched for opening it up completely."
The official, like others who spoke to Reuters on the move,
declined to be named because the matter was confidential. When
asked about the decision, a spokesman for India's commerce and
industry ministry declined to comment.
Industry surveys say e-commerce could contribute up to 4
percent to India's economy by 2020 from under one percent now.
The proposal was put forward to Modi when he met top
bureaucrats late Wednesday to brief them on his goal of
streamlining government, one of the officials who attended the
meeting told Reuters.
Although New Delhi has been discussing opening up the sector
since last year, the sources said a decision was imminent.
"The way the government is initiating discussion, it is very
clear that they are extremely serious about it," said an
executive with a global online retailer who was invited to a
meeting two weeks ago between the government and foreign and
domestic companies.
"They understand this will help small traders to grow their
business, expand and reach out to a larger market," he said. He
also declined to be named, as the matter was confidential.
U.S. President Barack Obama has set a goal of quintupling
bilateral trade with India to $500 billion, highlighting sectors
like retail, defence, drugs and energy as areas where the U.S.
administration is seeking greater access.
Two Indian newspapers reported on Thursday that Modi would
meet Obama in Washington in September, where trade and
investment are likely to be high on the agenda.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been a vocal critic
of the previous government's policy to allow foreign multi-brand
retailers, but Modi has tried to reassure the politically
influential small traders that stymied that decision about
online retail.
"We should not worry about these things. Our children have
taken IT to the world. We'll have to embrace it," he told a
gathering of small traders in February while he was on the
campaign trail.
Modi will eventually decide investment guidelines and the
limits of foreign ownership in online retail, but the sources
said the rules will be clearer than those the previous
government put in place for foreign investment in the
supermarket sector. That regulatory uncertainty had discouraged
global chains from entering India.
For example, the policy will apply across the country, and
will not be left at the discretion of individual states, they
said. Companies, however, will be required to source products
locally and invest in the supply chain.
An Amazon spokesperson in India said opening up the sector
would be good for both consumers and Indian businesses, and spur
infrastructure development. Peter Faricy, head of the company's
global marketplaces, said India was a promising market.
"I can't speculate on what might happen going forward, but I
can tell you that we're very pleased about the launch of the
business so far out there," Faricy added.
Deepa Thomas, spokeswoman for eBay in India, said
the e-tailer was also excited about the opportunity.
CONSUMPTION-LED GROWTH
The industry ministry that drafts FDI rules recently met
officials from companies including Amazon, Google,
eBay Inc, Wal-Mart and Indian e-tailer Flipkart to finalise the
investment guidelines, the people said.
Global online retailers like Amazon and eBay are currently
banned from selling products they have sourced themselves, and
must rely on third-party suppliers. Their platforms, which they
own fully, are marketplaces for these outside suppliers.
The government is likely to end this ban, paving the way for
global retailers to bring their formidable supply chain, and
cheaper goods, into India, potentially boosting consumption and
benefiting small manufacturers and traders.
Opening up the online retail business for foreign direct
investment is also widely expected to eliminate middlemen,
leading to lower transaction, overhead, inventory and labour
costs, industry officials said.
Modi, who last month won the first outright parliamentary
majority in three decades in Asia's third-largest economy, wants
to kick start the sluggish economy by winning back domestic and
foreign investor confidence.
Regulatory uncertainty under the previous government
prevented foreign supermarket chains from setting up shop. So
far, only Britain's Tesco PLC has announced an
investment. In its election manifesto, the ruling BJP vowed to
ban foreign supermarkets.
LIFELINE TO LOCAL ONLINE RETAILERS?
E-commerce is growing at the compound annual growth rate of
34 percent in India, according to a report from consultants
Digital-Commerce, IAMAI-IMRB, but still lags other emerging
nations, including China.
Online travel services currently account for over 70
percent of consumer e-commerce transactions. Online sales of
retail goods were $1.6 billion last year, according to research
firm Forrester. This figure is expected to will swell to $76
billion by 2021, according to consultancy Technopak.
By comparison, China's business and consumer e-commerce
sales are projected to surpass $180 billion this year.
If approved, the policy will also provide access to
much-needed capital to local online businesses like Flipkart,
marketplace Snapdeal and fashion retailers Myntra and Jabong.
All online retailers in India are losing money due to high
advertising costs, heavy discounts and an underdeveloped
logistics network.
Only 18 of the 52 e-commerce start-ups in India - which
raised $700 million in venture capital funding in the three
years ending 2012 - were able to raise follow-on investments
last year, investment bank Allegro Advisors said.
Most Indian e-tailers are aggressively scaling up in an
attempt to compete with Amazon, which slashed prices and
improved delivery standards after entering India last year and
is looking to acquire smaller retailers.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine, Miral Fahmy, Mike Collett-White
and Ken Wills)