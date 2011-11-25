Nov 25 India has opened its supermarket
sector to foreign retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
pushing through a major reform aimed at attracting foreign
capital and potentially easing stubbornly high inflation.
The policy comes with provisos, which some analysts say
could hamper firms hoping to set up shop in the world's
second-most populous country.
Following are some of the conditions:
SOURCING FROM SMALL COMPANIES
Retailers will have to source almost a third of their
manufactured and processed goods from industries with a total
plant and machinery investment of less than $1 million.
Supermarket chains will certify compliance with this rule
themselves.
The Industry Secretary said the government could not require
companies source part of their produce from India as this would
violate World Trade Organisation guidelines.
A similar rule will also apply to stores which only sell
their own brand products. These companies, which can wholly own
the stores they run in India, will have to buy produce from
village and cottage industry artisans.
The government will reserve the first right to procure food
produce from farmers before companies do, in order to provide
stocks for its food subsidy schemes for poor households.
MINIMUM INVESTMENTS
Foreign retailers will have to invest a minimum of $100
million in India, at least half of which must be ploughed into
so-called 'back-end' infrastructure, such as warehousing and
cold storage facilities.
India's industry secretary told Reuters there was no
specified time frame for how quickly the $100 million would have
to be invested.
The aim is to meet one of the key justifications for opening
the supermarket sector to foreign players -- revamping the
country's crumbling infrastructure and unclogging supply
bottlenecks.
As much as 40 percent of India's fruit and vegetable
production is wasted because of poor networks and a lack of cold
storage, with even meat sold from open air stalls on sweltering
streets.
The bottlenecks fan inflation, which has remained at more
than 9 percent for nearly a year and prompted a slew of rate
hikes by the Reserve Bank of India.
Policymakers argue opening the sector will help ease prices
for a country where hundreds of millions of people live in dire
poverty, and who have taken to the streets in anger.
BIG CITIES
Foreign retailers will initially only be allowed to set up
shop in cities with a population of more than 1 million.
Critics of the new retail policy, including from opposition
parties and smaller, domestic traders, say opening the doors to
the likes of Wal-Mart will wipe out the country's small,
family-run neighbourhood stores and trigger mass unemployment.
By restricting foreign firms to cities, the government hopes
the supermarkets will become accessible to the country's
swelling middle class, while protecting the livelihoods of
shopkeepers in smaller towns and rural areas for as long as
possible.
(Compiled by Matthias Williams; Edited by Frank Jack Daniel)