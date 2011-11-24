* Wal-Mart and rivals waiting to invest in multi-billion
retail market
* Reform would bring investment, but risks public backlash
* Small shopkeepers fear job losses
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 India threw open its
$450 billion retail market to global supermarket giants on
Thursday, approving its biggest reform in years that may boost
sorely needed investment in Asia's third-largest economy.
The world's largest retail group, Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, and its rivals see India's retail sector as one of the
last frontier markets, where a burgeoning middle-class still
shops at local, family-owned merchants.
Allowing foreign retailers to take stakes of up to 51
percent in supermarkets would attract much-needed capital from
abroad and ultimately help unclog supply bottlenecks that have
kept inflation stubbornly close to a double-digit clip.
Millions of small retail traders vigorously oppose competing
with foreign giants, potentially providing a lightning rod for
criticism of the ruling Congress party ahead of crucial state
elections next year.
Food Minister K.V. Thomas said the government will allow 51
percent foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail -- as
supermarkets are known in India. It will also raise the cap on
foreign investment in single-brand retailing to 100 percent from
51 percent, the minister added.
The new rules may commit supermarkets to strict local
sourcing requirements and minimum investment levels aimed at
protecting jobs, according to local media.
Under fire for a slow pace of reform, Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's embattled government appears to be slowly
shaking off a string of corruption scandals to focus on policy
changes long desired by investors.
A heavyweight member of Singh's coalition government warned
on Thursday it totally opposed opening the sector.
BOLD MOVE
Political opponents of the proposal, with an eye to the
ballot box, argue an influx of foreign players -- which could
include Carrefour and Tesco Plc -- will throw
millions of small traders out of work in a sector that is the
largest source of employment in India after agriculture.
India previously allowed 51 percent foreign investment in
single-brand retailers and 100 percent for wholesale operations,
a policy Wal-Mart and rival Carrefour, among others, have long
lobbied to free up further.
India's biggest listed company, Reliance Industries
, was forced to backtrack on plans in 2007 to open
Western-style supermarkets in Uttar Pradesh after huge protests
from small traders and political parties.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposes
opening up the retail sector, arguing that letting in "foreign
players with deep pockets" would bring job losses in both the
manufacturing and service sectors.
"Fragmented markets give larger options to the
consumers. Consolidated markets make the consumer captive," the
BJP's leaders of the upper and lower houses of parliament said
in a statement before the decision . "International
retail does not create additional markets, it merely displaces
(the) existing market."
