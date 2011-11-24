(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Wal-Mart and rivals waiting to invest in retail market
* Reform would bring investment, but risks public backlash
* Small shopkeepers fear job losses
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 India threw open its
$450 billion retail market to global supermarket giants on
Thursday, approving its biggest reform in years that may boost
sorely needed investment in Asia's third-largest economy.
The world's largest retail group, Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, and its rivals see India's retail sector as one of the
last frontier markets, where a burgeoning middle-class still
shops at local, family-owned merchants.
Allowing foreign retailers to take stakes of up to 51 percent
in supermarkets would attract much needed capital from abroad
and ultimately help unclog supply bottlenecks that have kept
inflation stubbornly close to a double-digit clip.
Wal-Mart hailed the decision, but said it would take a close
look at the fine print to see what the decision entails for its
ability to do business in India.
"We believe this is an important first step," said Scott
Price, president and chief executive of Walmart Asia in a
statement.
Raj Jain, who heads Wal-Mart India, told CNBC TV18 the
decision will "redefine the way consumers shop in India, but
more importantly, the way supply chains in India run."
Under fire for a slow pace of reform, Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh's embattled government appears to be slowly shaking off a
string of corruption scandals to focus on policy changes long
desired by investors.
"This is a very bold move and the economic reforms process is
back on track." Rajan Mittal, vice chairman of India's Bharti
Enterprises, which is Wal-Mart's partner in that market, told
reporters.
Millions of small retail traders vigorously oppose competing
with foreign giants, potentially providing a lightning rod for
criticism of the ruling Congress party ahead of crucial state
elections next year.
Food Minister K.V. Thomas said the government will allow
foreign direct investment of up to 51 percent in multi-brand
retail - as supermarkets are known in India. It will also raise
the cap on foreign investment in single-brand retailing to 100
percent from 51 percent, he added.
The new rules may commit supermarkets to strict local
sourcing requirements and minimum investment levels aimed at
protecting jobs, according to local media.
A heavyweight member of Singh's coalition government warned
on Thursday it unequivocally opposed opening the sector.
The move is politically risky.
Fears of potential job losses could heighten popular anger at
the Congress party ahead of key state polls next year that will
set the stage for the 2014 general election.
But slowing growth and investment in India, with the rupee
currency around historical lows and government finances
worsening, may have spurred the government into action.
"Manmohan Singh, after all the scams and the impression of
government paralysis, has realised it's time to take some bold
steps. This is a very bold step that will please the middle
class," said political analyst Amulya Ganguli.
POLITICAL OPPOSITION
India previously allowed 51 percent foreign investment in
single-brand retailers and 100 percent for wholesale operations,
a policy Wal-Mart and rival Carrefour, among others, had long
lobbied to free up further.
"For international retailers, it will open up a $1.6 trillion
market growing at 8-9 percent so it's a big business opportunity
for all of them," said Thomas Varghese, CEO of Aditya Birla
Retail, an Indian supermarket chain.
For Wal-Mart, it's a very big opportunity to reach further
abroad, said Moody's senior retail analyst Charles O'Shea.
"There are 1.2 billion people and if you're Wal-Mart, it's a
place you need to be," O'Shea said.
Indian retailers have operated supermarket chains in India
for years, but their expansion has been hampered by a lack of
funding and expertise as well as poor infrastructure, which
makes the cold storage of food transported around the country
practically impossible.
Political opponents of the proposal, with an eye to the
ballot box, argue an influx of foreign players - which could
include France's Carrefour and Britain's Tesco Plc
- will throw millions of small traders out of work in a
sector that is the largest source of employment in India after
agriculture.
India's biggest listed company, Reliance Industries
, was forced to backtrack on plans in 2007 to open
Western-style supermarkets in the state of Uttar Pradesh after
huge protests from small traders and political parties.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposes
opening up the retail sector, arguing that letting in "foreign
players with deep pockets" would bring job losses in both the
manufacturing and service sectors.
"Fragmented markets give larger options to the consumers.
Consolidated markets make the consumer captive," the BJP's
leaders of the upper and lower houses of parliament said in a
statement before the decision. "International retail does not
create additional markets, it merely displaces (the) existing
market."
