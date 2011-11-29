India has thrown open its $450 billion retail market to global supermarket giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a major reform that may boost sorely needed investment in Asia's No. 3 economy, if it sticks.

Double-click on codes in brackets to read stories.

MAIN STORIES > PM defies calls to roll back retail reform > Global chains study retail invite fine print

ANALYSIS/FEATURES > Sense of crisis fans embers of reform > Supply chain chaos next hurdle for retailers > Time catches up with traditional bazaars > INTERVIEW-Tesco eyes bigger Tata tie-up > Reliance chases retail fix as Wal-Mart looms > Retailers in mating dance as rule change looms REACTIONS > INSTANT VIEW-Reactions to reform policy > Big local firm cheer, others disappointed > Carrefour hails retail liberalization move > Metro says India focus remains cash & carry BACKGROUND > FACTBOX-Key facts on India's retail sector > FACTBOX-Main conditions of the retail reform > GRAPHIC-India retail market: link.reuters.com/byz54s