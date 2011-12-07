India confirmed it put on hold a policy reform that would open its $450 billion retail market to supermarket giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. The government had hoped the major reform would boost investment in Asia's No. 3 economy, but it came up against fierce opposition from across the political spectrum and from traders' unions. Double-click on codes in brackets to read stories. MAIN STORIES > Foreign supermarkets put on hold after backlash > Reform freezes parliament in biggest democracy > Global chains study retail invite fine print ANALYSIS/FEATURES > BREAKINGVIEWS-India shuts up shop > Sense of crisis fans embers of reform > Tycoons tweet frustration amid political rows > Supply chain chaos next hurdle for retailers > Time catches up with traditional bazaars > Reliance chases retail fix as Wal-Mart looms > Retailers in mating dance as rule change looms REACTIONS > Wary of Walmart, Indian traders go on strike > INSTANT VIEW-Reactions to reform policy > Big local firms cheer, others disappointed > Carrefour hails retail liberalization move > Metro says India focus remains cash & carry BACKGROUND > TEXT-Fitch: Liberalisation positive > FACTBOX-Key facts on India's retail sector > FACTBOX-Main conditions of the retail reform > GRAPHIC-India retail market: link.reuters.com/byz54s