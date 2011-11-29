LONDON Nov 29 Hundreds of millions of the
poorest people in India will have to pay more for staple foods
like rice and vegetables if foreign supermarkets are refused
permission to open in India, the country's chief economist told
the Times newspaper on Tuesday.
Kaushik Basu, one of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's close
advisers, said allowing supermarket chains like Tesco
and Wal-Mart to open their first stores in India would
be one of the most effective ways of helping the country deal
with food inflation, which stands close to 10 percent.
"There is a lot of misunderstanding about these changes," he
said. "Without them, Indians will just have to get used to
paying higher prices for food."
He said lacking infrastructure, poor quality roads and a
lack of refrigeration meant that around 40 percent of Indian
fruit and vegetable supplies rotted before reaching consumers
and added that more investment in the country's food industry
would keep prices down and help the overall economy.
Asia's third-largest economy threw open its $450 billion
retail market to global supermarket giants last week, with Food
Minister K.V. Thomas saying the government would allow foreign
direct investment of up to 51 percent in multi-brand retail, as
supermarkets are known in India. He also said the government
would raise the cap on foreign investment in single-brand
retailing to 100 percent from 51 percent.
But the government appeared to be backtracking on Monday
over the move to allow foreign supermarket giants to enter the
country, as political opposition grew over one of the most
far-reaching economic reforms in years.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Matt Driskill)