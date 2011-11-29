* Singh defiant: reform will modernise technology
* And bring access to cheaper food
* Reform remains in limbo; opposition still strong
(Adds PM statement)
By Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Nov 29 Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh rejected calls to reverse major retail market
reforms, saying the entry of foreign supermarket giants would
help modernise the $450 billion sector and fight stubbornly high
inflation.
The reforms have drawn howls of protest from opposition
parties and from allies within Singh's Congress Party-led
coalition. Parliament has been adjourned for 6 days, threatening
other major bills, such as one on food subsidies for the poor.
"The increase in foreign direct investment will lead to the
introduction of modern technology, remunerative prices for
farmers and the common man will get essential commodities at
lower prices," Singh told a Congress meeting as party head Sonia
Gandhi looked on.
It was his first public statement on the controversy and
appeared to show his government would hold firm on one of its
boldest economic reforms in years.
"The decision on allowing FDI in retail was not taken in any
hurry, but well considered," Singh said, adding that investment
rules would protect small businesses.
He predicted his government's policies will soon lead to a
sharp drop in inflation, which has topped 9 percent since last
year.
The reform, which would allow global chains like Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and Carrefour to own up to 51
percent of retail ventures, remains in limbo as talks between
the government and political parties on Tuesday failed to make
any breakthrough.
The deadlock is likely to prolong the disruption to business
in parliament. Delays to an anti-corruption bill due to be
passed in the current session risk re-igniting protests that
rocked the government in August.
Gandhi, who plays a major role running the government from
behind the scenes, also spoke at the rally, her first public
appearance since undergoing surgery in the summer.
She made no mention of the retail reform. She is politically
to the left of Singh and has been cautious about hurting small
retailers. Gandhi appeared to be behind a move earlier to water
down the new rules, and insist that foreign retailers source
more goods from small Indian businesses.
With a slender parliamentary majority, the government is
dependent on its allies, but does not face any immediate threat
of losing power.
Singh is unlikely to bow to pressure to reverse the
cabinet's decision as this would be a major political set-back
and could damage India's image with foreign investors just as
Asia's third-largest economy shows signs of slowing.
The Hindu newspaper, quoting unnamed government sources,
said Singh could refer the reform to a group of ministers, a
traditional way of Congress kicking problems into the grass.
Or the government could just ignore the opposition and move
ahead, risking political uproar.
"We are willing to discuss whatever the opposition wants,
but they should allow the House to function," said Rajiv Shukla,
junior parliamentary affairs minister.
The controversy comes at a bad time for Congress, worried
the issue could become a lightning rod for criticism of the
government before state elections due next year.
The issue feeds into some deep-seated nationalism of Indian
politicians, as well as fears of massive job losses among the
millions of small shopkeepers.
"The government has implemented the policy of FDI in retail
after lobbying of companies in the U.S. and other countries. We
are totally against this," Murli Manohar Joshi, a leader of the
main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, said after Tuesday's
talks.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)