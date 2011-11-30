By Nigam Prusty
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's government
refused to allow a parliamentary vote on Wednesday on rolling
back controversial retail reforms, and the current legislative
session now faces more disruption, making it unlikely that any
significant laws will be passed this year.
The furore over inviting global supermarket chains such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc to invest in India's $450 billion
market risks spilling on to the streets as opposition parties
prepare to organise protests.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee rejected opposition calls
for a parliamentary motion on the reform after talks with
members of the ruling Congress party.
"(He) rejected the very idea of an adjournment motion, but
said the government is open to discuss in parliament FDI in
retail," a senior Congress party lawmaker said.
An "adjournment motion" is a parliamentary mechanism to
censure the government. Such a move on the retail reforms would
likely pass as they are opposed even by allies within the
Congress party-led coalition.
Critics from all sides are demanding the government ditch
plans to allow 51 percent foreign direct investment in retail,
saying the policy will cost millions of jobs.
Free market champions when in power, the main opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party now fiercely opposes FDI in retail, and
plans protests in Delhi on Friday in support of small traders.
Party activists have protested in several cities this week.
Uproar from lawmakers over the retail move led to both
houses being suspended until Thursday -- as they have been every
day since the winter parliamentary session opened on Nov. 22.
India's unruly parliament has only worked normally in one
session since 2010, with opposition parties repeatedly halting
proceedings to protest corruption or demand policy changes.
Almost no big reform laws have passed in more than a year.
Indian media have focused, too, on parliament's low
workload, with one cable news network suggesting a 'no-work,
no-pay' system for lawmakers.
EMBARRASSMENT
"A defeat on the motion would not itself bring down the
government, but the embarrassment would likely cause party
leaders to slap new requirements or conditions on the FDI
policy," said Seema Desai, a political risk analyst at Eurasia
Group.
Senior Congress party officials, including party chief Sonia
Gandhi, were due to meet later on Wednesday.
Hobbled by corruption scandals, stubbornly high inflation
and a rapidly cooling economy Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh had hoped the supermarket reform would get his
agenda of economic reforms back on track.
Instead it risks pushing into the long grass even a widely
touted anti-corruption bill that has broad political support.
Other bills such as extending food subsidies and allowing
foreign investment in pension funds may not now get around to
being debated this year.
Activist Anna Hazare, who has millions of mainly urban
middle-class followers, has warned he will revive street
protests that rocked the government in the summer if a bill to
create a powerful corruption watchdog does not become law this
year.