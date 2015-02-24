* Many malls of poor design or inefficiently managed
By Aditi Shah and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Feb 24
attractive malls has made setting up shop in India easier said
than done, crimping expansion plans for both foreign retailers
such as Lacoste and domestic giants like department store chain
Shoppers Stop.
India's searing heat, heavy traffic and cluttered pavements
make malls the most popular option for urban middle class
consumers looking for a day out. But many centres - despite
having been built in the last decade - are struggling to draw
shoppers or retailers because of poor design or because they are
difficult to manage.
P.S. Puri, CEO of MGF Mall Management, which runs MGF
Metropolitan, knows this all too well. Located in a posh
district in the south of New Delhi, security guards and sales
staff outnumbered shoppers last Tuesday evening in what was once
a bustling mall.
It has restaurants but lacks popular attractions like a food
court and a cinema. The sale of shop ownership piecemeal has
made management difficult and now only one quarter of the space
is occupied by fashion retailers - about the same amount that is
vacant.
"There is very little we can do because the shops are sold
and the owners bring in whomever they want. They lease it to a
liquor shop because they get slightly higher rents but then no
other retailer wants to be next to a liquor store," said Puri.
Recently built malls where shops are leased, not sold, are
faring better but there are not yet enough of them to meet a
forecast rapid increase in demand as the economy improves.
"There are very few projects coming up in the next one or
two years where we can open a store," said Rajesh Jain, CEO at
French sportswear maker Lacoste' India division. "This is really
restricting our expansion for sure."
FIRST FORAYS
Revenue from organised bricks-and-mortar retail in India is
expected to more than triple to $150 billion by 2020, according
to consulting firm Technopak - spurred by a raft of foreign
retailers planning their first foray into the market, heating up
competition for mall space.
In the past six months, Gap Inc has said it plans 40
stores, The Children's Place is looking at 50 while
Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has plans for an initial 50
shops. Established brands are also expanding, with Marks &
Spencer aiming to lift its store numbers to 80 from 45
by 2016/17.
But India has only 77.6 million square feet of mall space,
less than one tenth of U.S. levels, despite having nearly four
times the population, with the shortage of attractive malls most
acute in New Delhi and Mumbai.
One in every six stores is empty, according to property
consultants Jones Lang LaSalle, while advisory and management
firm Beyond Squarefeet estimates that up to 25 malls have been
shut or converted to other uses in the past two years. That does
not include two of Mumbai's oldest suburban malls, Centre One
and Nirmal Lifestyle, which have said they are shutting down as
shoppers stayed away.
Many centres, especially those that went up during the
2006-2007 real estate boom, were built by developers with little
mall building experience. Ownership of shops was often sold off
piecemeal while many do not have sufficient parking for shoppers
or areas for retailers to bring in their supplies.
"Many of the malls that grew up did not even think of these
things," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers'
Association of India.
Until new and better malls are built, some retailers are
looking at alternatives such as leasing standalone shops that
can often be less lucrative or investing big in fast-growing but
nascent online services.
"We...have to look at online spaces in a bigger way much
earlier than before, because there is definitely a big shortage
(of physical retail space)," said Govind Shrikhande, managing
director at Shoppers Stop.
