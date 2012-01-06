A man takes out a packet of yogurt from a refrigerator at a food store in Noida November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

NEW DELHI The government is soon expected to issue the notification allowing 100 percent foreign direct investment in single brand retail, Industry Secretary, P.K.Chaudhery said on Friday.

After years of delay due to political opposition, the cabinet on November 24 approved 51 percent foreign ownership in multi-brand retail, with conditions, and full ownership in single-brand retail.

However the government later suspended plans to open its $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms due to huge political opposition, backtracking from one of its boldest reforms in years.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by Rosemary Arackaparambil)