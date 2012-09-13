MUMBAI, Sept 13 India's Pantaloon Retail fell as much as 3.2 percent after India's commerce minister said a proposal to open multi-brand retail to foreign direct investment was not on the agenda of the government's cabinet meeting on Friday.

Pantaloon shares were down 2.8 percent at 146.75 rupees at of 12:34 p.m. (0704 GMT, while Shoppers Stop was down 0.8 percent.

However, the minister said the cabinet would discuss a proposal to allow FDI into the aviation sector, though the news had been expected.

Airline shares held on to their previous gains, with SpiceJet up 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)