A trolley laden with fresh and processed food sits parked in an aisle as customers shop at a supermarket in Mumbai May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI It is too soon to say that a stalled policy to allow foreign supermarkets to invest directly in India's retail sector will be watered down, a senior government source said on Wednesday, hours after the government suspended the reform.

The source also said there was no pause on policy momentum to allow foreign direct investment in airlines.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)