BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
NEW DELHI Dec 7 It is too soon to say that a stalled policy to allow foreign supermarkets to invest directly in India's retail sector will be watered down, a senior government source said on Wednesday, hours after the government suspended the reform.
The source also said there was no pause on policy momentum to allow foreign direct investment in airlines. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: