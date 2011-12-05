MUMBAI Shares in Indian retailers opened down as much as 10 percent on Monday after reports the government had paused on plans to open up the country's $450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets.

Shares in Pantaloon PART.NS fell 10 percent, while shares in Shopper's Stop (SHOP.NS) dropped 9 percent., Trent (TREN.NS), the retail arm of the Tata Group conglomerate, slid as much as 4 percent.

The beleaguered government paused its plans to open up the sector due to strong opposition from both inside and outside the ruling coalition, a senior government source said on Sunday, a day after a key ally said she had been promised the policy would be put on hold.

