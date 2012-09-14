NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India on Friday eased the
sourcing requirements for foreign retail chains looking to
invest in the country, removing one of the key barriers that had
hobbled the entry of new investment.
Foreign retail chains investing more than 51 percent via
foreign direct investment (FDI) in the single-brand sector must
still source 30 percent of their products from India, Trade
Minister Anand Sharma said on Friday. But the sourcing no longer
has to be from small- and medium-sized industries, he said.
The requirement to source from small industries had proved
an obstacle for companies such as furniture giant IKEA
, which is looking to invest in Asia's third-largest
economy.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)