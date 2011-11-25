NEW DELHI Nov 25 India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Friday that the government's new policy to allow foreign supermarkets into the country would create 10 million jobs over three years, while not affecting smaller, domestic retailers.

The government on Thursday approved 51 percent foreign direct investment in the supermarket sector, paving the entry of firms such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and Carrefour into one of the world's largest untapped markets. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)