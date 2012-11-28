By Nigam Prusty
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's government failed on
Wednesday to persuade the opposition to drop its demand for a
vote on a recent decision to allow foreign supermarkets to set
up shop, worsening a standoff that has paralysed parliament and
jeopardised economic reforms.
A meeting between Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath,
the government's main trouble-shooter in parliament, and the
main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), produced no
breakthrough.
The BJP and left-wing parties are demanding a vote on the
measure, passed by executive order in September, to allow 51
percent foreign investment in domestic multi-brand retailers.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's minority coalition government
strongly resists such a move and has called instead for a
debate.
If the government lost the vote it would be an embarrassing
setback on a policy on which it has staked so much political
capital. It would also raise questions about the possibility of
further economic reforms to boost sluggish growth.
The government's decision to allow foreign retailers such as
Wal-Mart into India was seen by economists and business
leaders as a long overdue step forward in liberalising the
economy. But critics say it will destroy millions of jobs and
jeopardises the livelihoods of mom-and-pop store owners.
With a slew of state elections due over the next year and
national elections scheduled for 2014, opposition parties have
launched a concerted attack on the government's flagship reform,
seeking to highlight the fact that even Singh's allies, fearing
a voter backlash, are not fully on board with it.
Placard-waving chanting opposition lawmakers have disrupted
parliament with their demands for a vote. Parliament has barely
sat since the winter session began nearly a week ago.
Singh said on Tuesday that the government was confident it
had the votes, while Nath said it was not "averse" to a vote.
That was interpreted by many in the Indian media to mean the
government had agreed to a vote, although no official has
explicitly backed such a move. Nath said the decision should be
left to the Speaker.
"The government wants a debate without voting. We said if
the government is confident of its numbers why is it shying away
from debate under the voting provision?" the BJP's leader in
parliament, Sushma Swaraj, said after Wednesday's meeting.
Nath said he had told the BJP leaders that most parties
favoured a discussion on the supermarket reform not a debate.
For the government to win the vote it would need the help of
two major regional parties, which are not part of the coalition
but often vote with it in parliament. However, that is
problematic for two reasons -- both parties oppose the reform
and neither have always been reliable partners.
Financial markets are already concerned about the fate of
insurance, pension and banking bills that were due to be voted
on during the month-long winter session.