MUMBAI Nov 25 India's move to open its
supermarket sector to foreign investors brought relief to its
capital-starved local chains but failed to impress small-shop
owners who dominate retail in the country, despite rules
intended to safeguard small operators.
New Delhi approved its biggest reform in years by allowing
global supermarket giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Tesco to enter India with a 51 percent stake in the
hope it would attract capital to build much-needed supply chains
and improve efficiency to alleviate food-driven inflation.
"This is an extremely important step for domestic retailers
as this will get in much-needed capital, apart from domain
knowledge," said Thomas Varghese, chief executive of Aditya
Birla Retail.
Chain stores account for just 6 percent of a $500 billion
retail market dominated by street stalls and corner shops.
Many Indian chains are cash-strapped and loss-making,
struggling to build scale given high costs, poor supply chains
and scarce real estate and have been eyeing equity investments
and joint venture partnerships with global firms to build scale.
Vijay Karwal, head of consumer, retail and healthcare for
Asia at Royal Bank of Scotland based in Hong Kong expects more
than $5 billion in foreign investment into the Indian retail
sector over the next five to seven years.
Given the relative lack of modern retail infrastructure in
India, and particularly in the enabling back-end infrastructure
... the vast majority of investment this change is expected to
trigger would be greenfield investment into new retail sites and
infrastructure," he said.
Shares in Indian retailers Pantaloon Retail,
Shoppers Stop, Trent jumped -- bucking a
fall in the wider stock market -- on expectations that
they will form tie-ups with foreign players, and not just
compete with them.
Debashish Mukherjee, partner and vice-president at
consultancy firm AT Kearney, expects joint ventures and
investments in local players from overseas operators over the
next six months.
"The set of transactions which will happen fast is foreign
players who are in existing joint ventures with Indian firms,
the increase or decrease in stake, will happen quickly," he
said. "The second are a set of deals that are waiting to happen
and have been just waiting for the announcement."
SMALL SHOPS UNHAPPY
To appease opponents, the government said foreign stores
will only be permitted in cities of more than 1 million -- of
which India has more than 50 -- and individual states can decide
whether to allow global players on to their patch.
It also insists that foreign retailers source almost a third
of their produce from small industries, invest at least $100
million in India and spend half of that on infrastructure such
as cold storage and warehouses.
Many small shop owners fear for their livelihoods.
"It will affect my business as families prefer going to
air-conditioned stores with fancy packaged goods these days,"
said Vinod Jain, a 27-year-old small grocery shop owner in the
Lower Parel neighborhood of central Mumbai.
A trade group representing so-called "kirana" shop owners is
planning protests.
"The move to let the foreign retailers in will most
certainly lead to job losses," said Praveen Khandelwal, general
secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders.
"They should have worked on some kind of protectionist
mechanism for smaller traders before coming out with this
policy," he said.
Foreign retailers who welcomed the Indian government's move
to open the sector also view the entry conditions with caution.
"Some of the conditions look quite stringent. The investment
in particular -- it's all quite big money. We'd need to know the
details, and how that would be accounted for," said an official
with a major global retailer who did not wish to be identified.
(Additional reporting by Sumedha Deo in Mumbai, Saeed Azhar in
Singapore and Mark Potter in London, Editing by Tony Munroe)