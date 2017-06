MUMBAI Nov 25 Shares in Indian retailers such as Pantaloon Retail (India), Trent and Shopper's Stop jumped in early trade on Friday after the government moved to liberalise foreign investment in the sector.

Pantaloon jumped as much as 14 percent, Shoppers Stop rallied 8 percent, and Trent rose 10 percent, while the main index was down 0.7 percent.

Domestic retailers are seen benefiting from a decision on Thursday by the federal government to approve 51 percent foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail chains. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)