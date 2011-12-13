BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets tentative ANDA nod from U.S. FDA for saxagliptin tablets
* Says receives tentative ANDA approval for saxagliptin tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqOx3e) Further company coverage:
Dec 13 India has allowed shipment of 10,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice to Horn of Africa at prices lower than market rates, according to an official notification issued on Monday.
"Export of 10,000 tons of non-basmati rice to Horn of Africa (Kenya, Somalia & Djibouti) from Central Pool Stock of FCI (Food Corp. of India) at economic cost of 20,689.50 rupees ($390) per tonne shall be permitted," directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification on its website.
India undertakes such sale from central pool stock at below market rates to other countries on humanitarian grounds.
This is above the 2-million-tonne non-basmati rice export the government had permitted recently.
For details see here ($1 = 52.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma in MUMBAI and Michael Hogan in GERMANY; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Commencement of commercial operations in company's subsidiary Dryfruit Factory LLP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqMBrz) Further company coverage: