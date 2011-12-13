Dec 13 India has allowed shipment of 10,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice to Horn of Africa at prices lower than market rates, according to an official notification issued on Monday.

"Export of 10,000 tons of non-basmati rice to Horn of Africa (Kenya, Somalia & Djibouti) from Central Pool Stock of FCI (Food Corp. of India) at economic cost of 20,689.50 rupees ($390) per tonne shall be permitted," directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification on its website.

India undertakes such sale from central pool stock at below market rates to other countries on humanitarian grounds.

This is above the 2-million-tonne non-basmati rice export the government had permitted recently.

