NEW DELHI A severe cyclone that hit Odisha will not hit exports and local supplies of rice, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Monday.

"How can it be? Our production is so high. We have ample stocks and that shows India's strength," Thomas said responding to a query whether damage caused by cyclone Phailin would cut rice production in the areas it hit and impact supplies.

India's summer rice crop is expected to be about 92 million tonnes this year, on a par with last year. Stocks in the country, one of the world's largest producers and exporters, were about 21 million tonnes on September 1.

A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million would need help after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed.

