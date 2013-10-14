(Adds quotes, details on affected output)

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI Oct 14 Rice exports from India, the world's biggest supplier, will not be affected by damage caused by a severe cyclone that hit the eastern state of Odisha at the weekend, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Monday.

Local supplies in one of the world's biggest producers, which spends billions of dollars a year to provide cheap rice and wheat for its poor, will not be affected either, Thomas said.

"How can it be? Our production is so high. We have ample stocks and that shows India's strength," Thomas said, responding to a question on whether damage caused by cyclone Phailin would affect supplies.

India's summer rice crop had been estimated at about 92 million tonnes this year, on a par with last year, before the cyclone hit. Stocks were about 19 million tonnes on Oct. 1, well above a target of 5.2 million tonnes.

India produced 104.40 million tonnes of rice in the summer and winter harvests of 2012/13, enough to cover demand from its 1.2 billion population. It exports about 10 million tonnes a year, surpassing Thailand and Vietnam in 2012.

Odisha grows nearly 9 to 9.5 million tonnes of rice annually.

About 500,000 to 600,000 hectares of rice-growing farmland was affected by the cyclone. With a yield of around 2 tonnes per hectare, that would give production of about 1 million tonnes, according to Trilochan Mohapatra, director of the Central Rice Research Institute.

"But the entire 1 million tonnes will not vanish. The damage will be less than 1 million tonnes as the crop is at different stages ... Only the crop which is at the post-flowering stage is vulnerable," he said.

A clear picture of the extent of the damage to the crop would only emerge after two or three days, he said, with the focus currently on helping people affected by the cyclone.

A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million would need help after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed.