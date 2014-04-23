* India's total 2014/15 rice exports seen at 8 mln T vs 10.5
mln year ago -exec
* Non-basmati exports seen down at 4 mln T vs 6.5 mln year
ago
* Nigerian import duty, rupee gain also weighing on India
rice exports
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, April 24 India's rice exports could
slide by nearly a quarter this year and knock the country off
its perch as top exporter of the grain due to stiff competition
from Southeast Asian rivals that have recently slashed prices,
Indian industry executives said.
A drop in Indian exports could help Thailand trim a record
inventory chalked up under a controversial rice-buying scheme.
Thailand may also be able to reclaim its status as the world's
biggest rice exporter, which it lost to India two years ago.
It will also leave more rice in Indian hands at a time when
the country's stocks are bulging and it faces the prospect of a
record harvest, creating problems of storage.
"We are almost out of the market now. Thailand and Vietnam
are selling aggressively and it is difficult for Indian
exporters to match those prices," B.V. Krishna Rao, managing
director at Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, India's biggest
non-basmati rice exporter, told Reuters.
"Thailand will again become the world's biggest rice
exporter. Our non-basmati rice exports could drop to 4 million
tonnes," Rao said.
India toppled Thailand in 2012 to become the world's biggest
rice exporter after the government lifted a four-year-old ban on
non-basmati rice shipments in 2011 to trim a growing mountain of
the grain following bountiful harvests.
In the 2013/14 financial year that ended on March 31,
India's total rice exports stood at a record 10.5 million
tonnes, comprising 4 million tonnes aromatic basmati rice and
6.5 million tonnes of the non-basmati variety.
While India's shipments of the basmati variety are likely to
remain steady in 2014/15 at around 4 million tonnes, total rice
exports could drop to 8 million tonnes due to the slide in
exports of non-basmati rice, industry officials said.
Desperate for revenues, Thailand has this year been selling
larger quantities of the grain from state warehouses at low
prices to private traders. Thailand-origin rice was offered at
the lowest price in an international tender from Iraq's state
grains buyer to purchase at least 30,000 tonnes, European
traders said on Tuesday.
The push could boost Thailand's rice exports to 9 million
tonnes in the 2014 calendar year from 6.7 million a year ago,
according to a March report issued by a U.S. Department of
Agriculture attache in Thailand. India's exports in the 2014
calendar year are expected to be lower than that, industry
executives said.
Thailand is now offering 5 percent broken rice
RI-THBKN5-P1 at $390 to $395 per tonne free-on-board basis,
compared to India's offer price of $400.
The Southeast Asian nation usually charges a premium over
Indian rice due to its longer grains
"India and Thailand are quoting nearly the same price for 5
percent broken rice. Thailand's prices need to go up by $40 per
tonne to make Indian exports viable," said M. Adishankar,
executive director at Sri Lalitha, a leading rice exporter based
in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
PROBLEM OF PLENTY
Since the first week of February, Thailand has cut export
prices of 5 percent broken rice by nearly 12 percent, compared
with a 2 percent drop in export prices from Vietnam, the world's
second-biggest exporter. Indian prices rose 2 percent during the
same period as the rupee strengthened.
"For some grades Thailand has been offering discounts
compared to Indian prices. Indian exporters can't lower prices
substantially due to the appreciating rupee," said M.P. Jindal,
president of the All India Rice Exporters Association.
A strong rupee cuts the returns of exporters. The Indian
currency has risen nearly 3 percent since the start of February.
The imposition of a 110 percent import duty on rice last
year by Nigeria, a major importer of the grain from India, could
further hamper exports from the South Asian country.
India mainly exports non-basmati rice to African countries
such as Nigeria, Senegal and Benin, while Iran, Saudi Arabia and
United Arab Emirates are key buyers of its basmati rice.
"Shipments to Nigeria are hit due to the new duty
structure," said Adishankar of Sri Lalitha.
Other African buyers are switching to Thailand as the
government has been aggressively selling stocks from its
warehouses, the exporters said.
Slowing exports will add to India's problem of plenty in
foodgrains. Rice inventories with India's state-run agencies
have already jumped above 30 million tonnes as on April 1,
government data shows, against a target of 14.2 million tonnes.
Moreover, the country is estimated to produce a record 106.19
million tonnes rice in the year to July 2014.
"Slowing exports mean more and more farmers will sell their
crop to the government, but it doesn't have enough storage
space," said a rice miller based in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)