NEW DELHI May 30 India, the world's biggest rice exporter, will soon finalise a non-basmati rice exports contract with Indonesia in a rare government-to-government deal, Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia said on Monday, as rice prices started firming up following drought in key producing countries.

India could ask the state-run Food Corporation of India to sell around 1 million tonnes rice from its stockpile to Indonesia, the world's leading rice importer, industry officials said.

Rice prices in Asia are hovering around their highest levels in two years. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)