NEW DELHI Jan 17 India has allowed overseas sale of common rice beyond two million tonnes, officials said on Tuesday, removing a previous cap announced by Food Minister K. V. Thomas in September 2011.

"Our stocks are comfortable on a bumper harvest. So, we can continue with exports of rice and wheat," Thomas said on Tuesday. Ministry officials confirmed this removed the limit of two million tonnes.

The official order issued in September after ministers had agreed to allow two million tonnes each of common rice and wheat exports did not specify any restrictions on overseas sales.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)