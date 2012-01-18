(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)
NEW DELHI Jan 17 India has allowed
overseas sale of common rice beyond two million tonnes,
officials said on Tuesday, removing a previous cap announced by
Food Minister K. V. Thomas in September 2011.
"Our stocks are comfortable on a bumper harvest. So, we can
continue with exports of rice and wheat," Thomas said on
Tuesday. Ministry officials confirmed this removed the limit of
two million tonnes.
The official order issued in September after ministers had
agreed to allow two million tonnes each of common rice and wheat
exports did not specify any restrictions on overseas sales.
Exports of Indian common rice, which is cheaper than that of
Vietnam and benchmark Thai prices, have been brisk and by the
first week of January, private traders had shipped 1.96 million
tonnes.
India is exporting rice to South Africa, Nigeria, East
Africa and the Middle East and neighbouring Bangladesh.
"This move will encourage more overseas sales of rice," said
Vijay Setia, president of the All India Rice Exporters'
Association.
He added that the industry would like to see more
consistency in policy over grains exports. September's decision
on exports came after a four-year ban.
Last week official sources told Reuters that India would
allow overseas sale of common rice beyond two million tonnes as
the government looks to trim huge grain stocks to make room for
the winter harvest.
Summer production in the 2011/2012 crop year is expected to
rise eight percent to 87.1 million tonnes from last year, farm
ministry estimates suggest.
On Jan. 1, India's rice stocks at government warehouses
stood at 29.8 million tonnes, above a target of 11.8 million
tonnes.
For wheat, exports have been sluggish due to low global
prices. By the first week of January, India had exported 423,000
tonnes of wheat out of a two million tonnes limit also set in
September by the food minister.
This limit has also been lifted even though exports are well
short of the initial two million tonnes cap.
On Jan. 1, wheat inventory was 25.7 million tonnes, more
than three times the official target.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)