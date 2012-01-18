(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)

NEW DELHI Jan 17 India has allowed overseas sale of common rice beyond two million tonnes, officials said on Tuesday, removing a previous cap announced by Food Minister K. V. Thomas in September 2011.

"Our stocks are comfortable on a bumper harvest. So, we can continue with exports of rice and wheat," Thomas said on Tuesday. Ministry officials confirmed this removed the limit of two million tonnes.

The official order issued in September after ministers had agreed to allow two million tonnes each of common rice and wheat exports did not specify any restrictions on overseas sales.

Exports of Indian common rice, which is cheaper than that of Vietnam and benchmark Thai prices, have been brisk and by the first week of January, private traders had shipped 1.96 million tonnes.

India is exporting rice to South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa and the Middle East and neighbouring Bangladesh.

"This move will encourage more overseas sales of rice," said Vijay Setia, president of the All India Rice Exporters' Association.

He added that the industry would like to see more consistency in policy over grains exports. September's decision on exports came after a four-year ban.

Last week official sources told Reuters that India would allow overseas sale of common rice beyond two million tonnes as the government looks to trim huge grain stocks to make room for the winter harvest.

Summer production in the 2011/2012 crop year is expected to rise eight percent to 87.1 million tonnes from last year, farm ministry estimates suggest.

On Jan. 1, India's rice stocks at government warehouses stood at 29.8 million tonnes, above a target of 11.8 million tonnes.

For wheat, exports have been sluggish due to low global prices. By the first week of January, India had exported 423,000 tonnes of wheat out of a two million tonnes limit also set in September by the food minister.

This limit has also been lifted even though exports are well short of the initial two million tonnes cap.

On Jan. 1, wheat inventory was 25.7 million tonnes, more than three times the official target. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)