NEW DELHI, June 14 India hiked the base price it will pay farmers for rice this year well above current domestic levels, raising the prospects for a bumper harvest and exports from the world's second-biggest producer.

At the same time on Thursday, it increased the floor price for soybeans to help the world's top importer of edible oils trim expensive overseas purchases, even while higher global prices are already a spur for more planting.

India raised its minimum support price (MSP) for common rice to 1,250 rupees per 100 kg for the year to end-June 2013 from 1,080 rupees the previous year. Superior-grade rice will be priced at a minimum of 1,280 rupees per 100 kg from 1,110 rupees in 2011/12, Home Minister P. Chidambaram said.

Paddy, the name for the crop before it is milled, was quoted at 1,100 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday at Khanna, India's largest grains market, in the northern Punjab state.

India in recent years has produced bumper harvests of rice, a staple food for many Indians and handed out at subsidised rates to the country's half a billion poor. In 2011 bulging stocks prompted the government to allow exports of the staple.

The country could emerge as the world's second-largest rice exporter this year after Thailand.

India is a major producer and consumer of grains, and the coalition government is keen to woo farmers in a country where about 15 percent of the near $2 trillion economy is generated by the agriculture sector.

The government also plans to boost the amount of cheap food it hands out under a new food security bill and needs to ensure it has enough supplies of staples including rice and wheat.

But the hefty food subsidies - likely to be about $13.5 billion in 2012/13 - weigh on state finances at a time when inflation is rising and economic growth is slowing.

For soybeans, used to make soyoil which India imports heavily, the government raised the MSP by 33 percent to 2,200 rupees per 100 kg. That is still well below spot prices of over 4,000 rupees, which already encourage more planting.

Soybean acreage is expected to rise 7 percent in 2012/13 from the 10.3 million hectacres planted last year.

The government also raised the support price for corn by 20 percent to 1,175 rupees per 100 kg, just above current spot prices of about 1,150 rupees per 100 kg.

It also raised the cotton purchase price for the long staple variant by 18 percent to 3,900 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 55.5800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jane Baird)