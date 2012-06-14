NEW DELHI, June 14 India hiked the base price it
will pay farmers for rice this year well above current domestic
levels, raising the prospects for a bumper harvest and exports
from the world's second-biggest producer.
At the same time on Thursday, it increased the floor price
for soybeans to help the world's top importer of edible oils
trim expensive overseas purchases, even while higher global
prices are already a spur for more planting.
India raised its minimum support price (MSP) for common rice
to 1,250 rupees per 100 kg for the year to end-June 2013 from
1,080 rupees the previous year. Superior-grade rice will be
priced at a minimum of 1,280 rupees per 100 kg from 1,110 rupees
in 2011/12, Home Minister P. Chidambaram said.
Paddy, the name for the crop before it is milled, was quoted
at 1,100 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday at Khanna, India's
largest grains market, in the northern Punjab state.
India in recent years has produced bumper harvests of rice,
a staple food for many Indians and handed out at subsidised
rates to the country's half a billion poor. In 2011 bulging
stocks prompted the government to allow exports of the staple.
The country could emerge as the world's second-largest rice
exporter this year after Thailand.
India is a major producer and consumer of grains, and the
coalition government is keen to woo farmers in a country where
about 15 percent of the near $2 trillion economy is generated by
the agriculture sector.
The government also plans to boost the amount of cheap food
it hands out under a new food security bill and needs to ensure
it has enough supplies of staples including rice and wheat.
But the hefty food subsidies - likely to be about $13.5
billion in 2012/13 - weigh on state finances at a time when
inflation is rising and economic growth is slowing.
For soybeans, used to make soyoil which India imports
heavily, the government raised the MSP by 33 percent to 2,200
rupees per 100 kg. That is still well below spot prices of over
4,000 rupees, which already encourage more planting.
Soybean acreage is expected to rise 7 percent in 2012/13
from the 10.3 million hectacres planted last year.
The government also raised the support price for corn by 20
percent to 1,175 rupees per 100 kg, just above current spot
prices of about 1,150 rupees per 100 kg.
It also raised the cotton purchase price for the long staple
variant by 18 percent to 3,900 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 55.5800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Deepak Sharma;
Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jane Baird)