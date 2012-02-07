* Payment defaults on about 200,000 tonnes of rice
* Indian rice exporters fear further payment defaults
* Exporters' group asks government to intervene
* Says India should stop rice exports on credit to Iran
* India meets about 70 pct of Iran rice needs
By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 Iranian buyers have
defaulted on payment for about 200,000 tonnes of rice from their
top supplier India, exporters and rice millers said on Tuesday,
as trade between the two countries comes under mounting pressure
from a new wave of Western sanctions against Tehran.
While a sharply weakening rial has made forward purchases
costlier, financial sanctions are making it difficult for
Iranian traders to continue using an unofficial route involving
middlemen based in Dubai to keep paying Indian suppliers.
The defaults, totalling about $144 million, were for
shipments under term deals in October and November free-on-board
Indian ports, Indian traders said. Most Indian rice exporters
allow 90 days credit.
India is Iran's top rice supplier, accounting for
some 70 percent of its annual requirement of 1-1.2 million
tonnes of the grain, mainly the aromatic variety called Basmati.
"It is a serious issue and we do not rule out further
payment defaults by Iran," said Vijay Setia, president of the
All India Rice Exporters' Association. "We have requested the
government to step in."
Setia said India should not send any more rice to Iran on
credit, adding suppliers such as those in Thailand, Vietnam and
Pakistan had already stopped doing so.
Traders and officials in Iran could not be immediately
reached to comment.
The United States slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran from the
start of this year, targeting financial institutions that deal
with the central bank, hoping to stem oil revenues and persuade
Iran to abandon a suspected nuclear weapons programme.
The European Union followed with a ban on Iranian oil this
week that is expected to take full effect within six months.
The rice defaults could be the latest sign that those
sanctions are biting, hampering staple food supplies to Tehran
as Iranian importers find it increasingly difficult to settle
payments.
Grain ships are docked outside Iranian ports, traders are
not booking fresh cargoes and exports of staples to Iran such as
maize are falling due to problems collecting payment from
buyers.
The rice default is the latest snag in India-Iran trade,
which is heavily skewed towards Tehran.
India is Iran's second-largest buyer of crude and it has
struggled to settle payments worth some $11 billion annually
after New Delhi scrapped a long-standing mechanism in 2010 under
pressure from Washington.
While New Delhi has switched to a payment conduit for its
Iranian oil using a Turkish bank, Indian rice exporters have
been using a loose, unofficial route involving a network of
middlemen based in Dubai.
The middlemen receive payments from Iranian importers in
rial and pay Indian exporters in U.S. dollars. The consignments
are sent directly from India to Iran.
But Indian traders said the defaults started after the rial
plunged over the past month, making previous purchases costlier
for Iranian importers.
The cost of transactions also went up for the Dubai
middlemen as they use U.S. dollars to pay Indian exporters.
On Jan. 26, Iran announced an 8 percent devaluation of the
rial and said it would enforce a single exchange rate, aiming to
stamp out a black market where the dollar's value has soared due
to fears over new sanctions imposed by the West.
Indian traders said about 20 Iranian companies have failed
to clear their dues during the past month.
"It threatens to jeopardise the trade with them, hurting
both India and Iran," Anil K. Mittal, chairman of KRBL Ltd, a
leading Indian rice miller and exporter, told Reuters.
"Due to sanctions on Iran, currently banks are not involved
in payments to Indian rice suppliers. The payments are direct
and at times on credit, making Indian exporters vulnerable to
defaults. Indian traders must avoid supplying on credit."
BOOSTING EXPORTS TO IRAN
The defaults could also put a question mark on the
willingness of any Indian traders to take part in plans by India
to step up exports in a range of goods, including farm products
such as wheat and rice, to settle part of its oil dues to Iran.
New Delhi will send a delegation to Iran this month to
explore boosting exports to smooth use of the restricted rupee
currency, which the two sides have agreed to use to settle 45
percent of India's $11 billion a year oil bill.
But this would give Iran large amounts of a currency which
is difficult to use for international trade.
An Indian ministerial panel on food exports meets on Tuesday
to review rice and sugar shipments. The issue of exports to Iran
is not on the agenda, government officials said, seeking to
knock down reports that the panel could discuss the possibility
of boosting rice and wheat exports to Tehran.
India, is expected to produce 102.75 million tonnes of rice
in the crop year to June 2012, a farm ministry forecast said
last month. Basmati makes up around 5 percent of India's total
rice production.
India's Jan. 1 rice inventory at government warehouses was
29.8 million tonnes against a target of 11.8 million tonnes.
($1 = 48.93 rupees)
(Writing by Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by John Chalmers and
Neil Fullick)