* Payment defaults on about 200,000 tonnes of rice
* Indian rice exporters fear further payment defaults
* Exporters' group asks government to intervene
* India meets about 70 pct of Iran rice needs
By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 Iranian buyers have
defaulted on payments for about 200,000 tonnes of rice from
their top supplier India, exporters and rice millers said on
Tuesday, a sign of the mounting pressure on Tehran from a new
wave of Western sanctions.
The default prompted the head of the All India Rice
Exporters' Association to call on members to stop rice exports
to Iran based on credit, which would be a fresh blow to a
country where imports of staple foods are already being hampered
by sanctions.
"It is a serious issue and we do not rule out further
payment defaults by Iran," said Vijay Setia, the association's
president.
Indian sources said the Iranian buyers had defaulted on
payments worth about $144 million for rice shipments under
long-term supply deals. Iran shipped the cargoes from Indian
ports in October and November. Most Indian rice exporters allow
90 days credit.
Iran relies on imports for about 45 pct of its annual rice
consumption of 2.9 million tonnes, according to U.S. Dept. of
Agriculture data.
In other supply disruptions, five deliveries of grain to
Iran were diverted to new destinations because payments were
held up, ship tracking data showed last week. Other cargoes are
sitting offshore Iran because of difficulty with payments.
Under a tightening grip of sanctions, the country of 74
million people is finding it increasingly difficult to
repatriate the hard currency from its crude oil exports, its
major foreign currency earner, that it needs to pay for
shipments of food and other imports.
A sharp drop in the value of the rial is adding to Iran's
import costs and the financial sanctions make it difficult for
traders in the country to channel import payments through
unofficial routes involving middlemen based in Dubai.
India is Iran's top rice supplier, accounting for some 70
percent of its annual requirement of 1-1.2 million tonnes of the
grain, mainly the aromatic variety called Basmati.
Traders and officials in Iran could not be immediately
reached to comment.
The United States slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran from the
start of this year, targeting financial institutions that deal
with the central bank, hoping to stem oil revenues and persuade
Iran to abandon a suspected nuclear weapons programme.
U.S. President Barack Obama tightened those sanctions on
Sunday, again targeting Iran's central bank and giving U.S.
banks new powers to freeze assets linked to Tehran.
The European Union has agreed to ban Iranian oil imports, a
measure expected to take full effect within six months.
SANCTIONS BITING?
The rice defaults could be the latest sign that those
sanctions are biting as Iranian importers find it increasingly
difficult to settle payments.
Ukraine's maize exports to Iran dropped 40 percent in
January due to payment problems, Ukrainian consultancy ProAgro
said last week.
Ukrainian and European traders said they were no longer
booking Ukraine grains shipments to Iran because of the payments
difficulties, although talks were underway to save the market,
the country's farm minister said.
Five ships of grain have been diverted away from Iran to
other destinations and about 400,000 tonnes of grains on at
least 10 vessels have been held up outside Iranian ports because
of payments problems, trade sources said last week.
The Indian rice association's Setia said the group had
approached the Indian government to recover their dues.
"As part of efforts to minimise losses, we are
asking our colleagues to avoid sending rice on credit," he said,
adding they were not calling for a ban on exports to Iran.
A government source acknowledged exporters had
sought help.
The rice default is the latest snag in India-Iran
trade, which is heavily skewed towards Tehran.
India is Iran's second-largest buyer of crude and it has
struggled to settle payments worth some $11 billion annually
after New Delhi scrapped a long-standing mechanism in 2010 under
pressure from Washington.
While New Delhi has switched to a payment conduit for its
Iranian oil using a Turkish bank, Indian rice exporters have
been using a loose, unofficial route involving a network of
middlemen based in Dubai.
The middlemen receive payments from Iranian importers in
rial and pay Indian exporters in U.S. dollars. The consignments
are sent directly from India to Iran.
But Indian traders said the defaults started after the rial
plunged over the past month, making previous purchases costlier
for Iranian importers.
The cost of transactions also went up for the Dubai
middlemen as they use U.S. dollars to pay Indian exporters.
On Jan. 26, Iran announced an 8 percent devaluation of the
rial and said it would enforce a single exchange rate, aiming to
stamp out a black market where the dollar's value has soared due
to fears over new sanctions imposed by the West.
Indian traders said about 20 Iranian companies have failed
to clear their dues during the past month.
"It threatens to jeopardise the trade with them, hurting
both India and Iran," Anil K. Mittal, chairman of KRBL Ltd, a
leading Indian rice miller and exporter, told Reuters.
"Due to sanctions on Iran, currently banks are not involved
in payments to Indian rice suppliers. The payments are direct
and at times on credit, making Indian exporters vulnerable to
defaults. Indian traders must avoid supplying on credit."
Setia said India should not send any more rice to Iran on
credit, adding suppliers such as those in Thailand, Vietnam and
Pakistan had already stopped doing so.
However, the Thai Rice Exporters' Association said Thailand
had stopped selling rice to Iran about a decade ago.
Javed Agha, chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of
Pakistan acknowledged that sanctions had made traders reluctant
in both Pakistan and Iran to do deals.
"Banking if a problem between Pakistan and Iran," he said.
"There is no proper system."
BOOSTING EXPORTS TO IRAN
New Delhi will send a delegation to Iran this month to
explore boosting exports to smooth use of the restricted rupee
currency, which the two sides have agreed to use to settle 45
percent of India's $11 billion a year oil bill.
But this would give Iran large amounts of a currency which
is difficult to use for international trade.
An Indian ministerial panel on food exports meets on Tuesday
to review rice and sugar shipments. The issue of exports to Iran
is not on the agenda, government officials said, seeking to
knock down reports that the panel could discuss the possibility
of boosting rice and wheat exports to Tehran.
India, is expected to produce 102.75 million tonnes of rice
in the crop year to June 2012, a farm ministry forecast said
last month. Basmati makes up around 5 percent of India's total
rice production.
India's Jan. 1 rice inventory at government warehouses was
29.8 million tonnes against a target of 11.8 million tonnes.
China, Japan, India and South Korea, which together buy
about half or Iran's 2.6 million barrels per day of crude
exports, are under pressure from U.S. sanctions to cut back
their purchases.
China has already cut Iran imports in the first three months
of this year over a pricing dispute and a flurry of U.S.
diplomats have discussed the sanctions with Asian government
officials.
South Korea is paying Iran for crude in its local currency,
but difficulty repatriating the funds under the weight of
sanctions means won worth an estimated $5 billion has piled up
South Korean banks.
($1=48.93 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Qasim Nauman in Islamabad and
Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat in Bangkok; Writing by Krittivas
Mukherjee; Editing by John Chalmers and Neil Fullick)