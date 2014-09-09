NEW DELHI, Sept 9 India's state-run trader MMTC Ltd floated a tender on Tuesday to import 10,000 tonnes of rice for delivery in the eastern state of Mizoram.

India, the world's second biggest rice producer, has huge surplus stocks. Imports are sometimes required because of poor transportation links to ship grain to interior areas in northeast India, said a trade source.

The state trader is seeking 25 percent broken white rice supply from overseas sellers for delivery between Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, the statement said. Bids close on Sept. 23.

On Monday, another state-run trader, State Trading Corp. , floated a similar tender to import 25 percent broken white rice for delivery in the eastern state of Manipur. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)