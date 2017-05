NEW DELHI, June 17 India has raised the minimum purchase price of rice to be paid to farmers by 3.7 percent to 1,410 rupees ($22) per 100 kilogrammes, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

The price will come into force from the new crop year from July.

India, the world's second-biggest rice producer after China, buys the grain from local farmers to protect them from distress sale and build stocks for welfare programmes. ($1 = 64.11 Indian rupees) (Reporting by C.K. Nayak and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Malini Menon)