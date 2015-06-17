(Adds details, pulses price)
NEW DELHI, June 17 India has raised the price at
which it will buy new-season common rice varieties from local
farmers by 3.7 percent and has offered to pay an extra 2,000
rupees a tonne to pulse growers over government-set support
prices, the law minister said.
For common grades of rice, the government has fixed the
support price at 14,100 rupees a tonne and for superior
varieties the guaranteed price stands at 14,500 rupees a tonne,
up from 14,000 a tonne last year, Ravi Shankar Prasad said after
a cabinet meeting.
For the three main varieties of lentils, popularly called
pulses in India, the government has offered an additional 2,000
rupees a tonne over support prices that had been fixed at
44,250, 46,500 and 44,250 rupees a tonne.
The government buys rice and wheat from local farmers at a
fixed price to build stocks for its food welfare programmes and
meet emergency needs.
Unlike rice and wheat, the government does not buy pulses
from farmers. But if local prices fall below the
government-fixed support price, state agencies will purchase
pulses to protect growers from distressed sales.
India is sitting on massive stockpiles of rice and wheat but
New Delhi has to import between 3.5 million tonnes and 4.0
million tonnes of pulses from Austria, Canada and Myanmar to
meet a shortfall.
Expecting a sharp rise in local prices, the government last
week said it could consider allowing pulse imports by
state-backed trading companies to ensure availability in the
domestic market.
Forecasts of sub-par monsoon rains have stoked worries of a
spike in retail food inflation that eased to 4.8 percent last
month from 5.11 percent in April.
($1 = 64.11 rupees)
(Reporting by C.K. Nayak; Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing
by David Holmes)