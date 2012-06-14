MUMBAI, June 14 The Indian government announced purchase prices for the main summer crops for the new crop year starting in July on Thursday. India is a major producer and consumer of grains and the government sets minimum support prices (MSP) for crops to encourage its agriculture sector, which accounts for some 15 percent of the $2 trillion economy, and ensure supplies for its subsidy programmes aimed at feeding half a billion poor. New prices are compared with prices in the current crop year ending on June 30. All prices are in Indian rupees per 100 kilogram. ------------------------------------------------------ Crops Old price New Price in 2011/12 2012/13 ------------------------------------------------------ Rice -Common 1,080 1,250 -Superior 1,110 1,280 Ragi 1,050 1,500 Tur 3,300 4,300 Corn 980 1,175 Groundnut 2,700 3,700 Sunflower seed 2,800 3,700 Jowar (hybrid) 980 1,500 Bajra 980 1,175 Cotton -Medium 2,800 3,600 -Long 3,300 3,900 Soybean -Black 1,650 2,200 -Yellow 1,690 2,240 ---------------------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry [$1 = 55.58 Indian rupees] (Compiled by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)