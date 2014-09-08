NEW DELHI, Sept 8 India's State Trading Corp. on Monday floated a tender to import 10,000 tonnes of rice for delivery in the eastern state of Manipur.

India, the world's second biggest rice producer, has huge surplus stocks. Imports are sometimes required because of poor transportation links to ship grain to interior areas in northeast India, said a trade source.

The state trader said in a statement that it is seeking 25 percent broken white rice supply from overseas sellers for delivery between Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.

Bids close on Sept. 23.

The supplier should specify country of origin for the quantity to be supplied. The minimum quantity to be offered is 5,000 tonnes.

On Sept. 1, India's rice stocks stood 17.32 million tonnes, much higher than the target of 9.8 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Douglas Busvine)